One Dead in Arlington Shooting, Standoff With Suspect Still Ongoing: Police

After one person was shot and killed in Arlington Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the shooting is in an Arlington home in a standoff with Arlington police, Arlington police department deputy chief Christopher Cook said Thursday.

At around 6:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Fielder and Randol Mill Roads, police said, where a person found shot was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officers tracked the suspect in the shooting to a house in the 1900 block of Nueces Trail, police said.

According to Cook, a SWAT team is on the scene and "attempting to get the suspect to surrender."

This story is ongoing and will be updated with more information as it comes available.