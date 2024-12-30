1 dead after driver collides with car on Northwest Highway, runs from scene

Dallas police are searching for a driver and passengers who ran from the scene of a crash that sent another driver flying from his car, killing him.

It happened after midnight on Sunday at West Northwest Highway and Turtle Creek Boulevard.

“It’s terrifying,” said Kaylie Summers. “I’m glad I didn’t see it, I’m glad I didn’t hear it.”

Cell phone video from witnesses showed the aftermath: Dallas police said a man was ejected from his car and died after another car crashed into him – and that the driver and their passengers ran from the scene.

“My husband heard a huge noise, he thought it was like a bomb went off,” said Summers.

Summers lives right in front of the scene on Northwest Highway.

She told NBC 5 her husband saw the suspects running from the wreck.

“And clothes and toys and diapers were scattered all over the place,” said Summers. “My husband said it was horrific, he said he’s never going to leave the vision.”

Dawn Rejebian also witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

She didn’t want to show her face on camera – she said a friend found the victim in the street after the wreck.

“And started CPR on him, but he had no pulse when he got there,” said Rejebian.

As police searched for the suspects who fled from the crash, neighbors said it should be a wake-up call for the dangerous state of traffic in the area.

“It’s scary, but wrecks happen here all the time, they need to fix this intersection down here,” said Summers. “And Northwest Highway, they just speed, it makes me a nervous wreck.”

“People drive way too fast down this road,” said Rejebian. “And that intersection at Turtle Creek and Northwest Highway needs to be closed because it’s accidents there constantly.”

Officials haven’t named the man killed in the crash. Anyone with information about the wreck should contact Dallas PD.