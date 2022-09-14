Allen Police: One Dead After Tractor-Trailer Accident

One person is dead after a fatal crash in Allen on southbound U.S. 75, police say.

Allen police were called at 11:34 Wednesday morning to a major crash site on the 700 block of southbound U.S. 75 Central Expressway where upon arrival, officers found a tractor-trailer suspended on the right safety barrier. Outside the tractor-trailer, police found a male driver who died on the scene from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

Police report the tractor-trailer was southbound on US-75 when it collided with another vehicle. After the collision, the trailer drove over the right safety barrier, slid to a stop and stopped from the overpass at West Bethany Drive.

The highway area where the crash occurred is anticipated to be shut down for an extended amount of time and police have requested that residents seek alternate routes to reach their respective destinations.

If you witnessed the crash or have any other information regarding this incident, please contact the Allen Police Department at 214-509-4200.

This story is developing