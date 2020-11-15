One Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Dallas

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

The crash happened at about 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Abrams Road, just north of E. Northwest Highway, Dallas police said.

Police said a vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Abrams when the driver left the road, striking a telephone pole and an apartment complex fence.

The vehicle traveled a bit further before it rolled onto its side, police said.

The driver, who was not identified Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.