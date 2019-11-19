One Dead After Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot in Kerrville, TX

Police say that a man died during a shooting Monday night at a Walmart in Kerrville, TX

By Hannah Jones

Telemundo San Antonio

A man is dead after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Kerrville Monday night, police say.

According to Kerrville police, the shooting occurred at about 10:23 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1216 Junction Highway in Kerrville.

Police said they believe the victim and the shooter may have known of each other.

The gunman remains at large.

Police are continuing to investigate. 

The shooting was the second fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Monday. Earlier in the day, three people were killed outside a Duncan, Oklahoma Walmart when a man fatally shot a woman and man before killing himself.

A Walmart in El Paso, where a gunman killed 22 people in August, reopened to customers last Thursday.

