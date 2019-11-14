One Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Denton

A major crash involving multiple cars on Highway 380 leaves one person dead in Denton

By Hannah Jones

A 51-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Denton involving multiple vehicles on Thursday, police say.

The deceased was identified Friday morning as Laura Bickham of Denton.

According to the Denton Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. 380 at Mayhill and Geesling. A Denton police spokesman said five vehicles were involved.

Police have not yet determined what caused the incident or whether additional people were injured.

University Drive was closed for several hours in response to the crash. All lanes were reopened by 8 p.m.

