One Dead After Domestic Violence Dispute, Grand Prairie Police Say

One person died Saturday morning in what police describe as a family violence homicide.

Grand Prairie Police responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. to the 900 block of South Great Southwest Parkway, where they found a man lying in a parking lot with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and detectives determined the victim and the woman were involved in a dispute while driving in their vehicle.

Police say the woman pulled the vehicle over, allowing the victim to exit and begin walking. The driver, identified as Anna Reyes, 61, circled the area then intentionally struck the victim with the car.

Reyes was later arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center where she will be charged with murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.

This case remains under investigation and it's not clear if Reyes has obtained an attorney.