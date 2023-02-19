One Dead After Altercation, Shooting at Dallas Nightclub

One man is dead after an altercation outside a popular LGBTQ nightclub resulted in a shooting, Dallas police say.

According to officials, the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning outside of The View nightclub on Riverfront Boulevard. There, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

They said the shooting victim was in an argument with another man when he drove his car into that man and his car. That’s when the man shot him. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The View, a recent addition to LGBTQ nightlife, opened as normal on Sunday. A manager called the event a sad, but isolated incident and that the club is fully cooperating with Dallas police.

The manager added that the club was opened to be a safe space for the gay community and still plans to make sure it is as the situation was a personal altercation between two people.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.