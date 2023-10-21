Fort Worth

One critically injured, another arrested after dispute escalates to shooting in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

A man faces charges after an argument led to a shooting in Fort Worth and left a person in critical condition Friday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called around 11:11 p.m. about a person with a weapon in the N.W. 30th and McCandless Streets area.

Authorities said once they arrived at the scene, they learned Pablo Hernandez and another person had an altercation when Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Pablo Hernandez is accused of shooting another person and leaving them in critical condition after an argument escalated in Fort Worth on Friday, Oct. 20.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hernandez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Tarrant County Corrections Center, according to Fort Worth PD.

The police department said the shooting is still under investigation, and the Gun Violence detectives have been informed.

