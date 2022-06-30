Woman Arrested After Overnight House Fire Leaves Three Dallas Firefighters Injured

Three Dallas firefighters were injured fighting a fire early Thursday and, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue, the occupant of the home has been arrested for starting the fire.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2200 block of Mail Avenue near Dallas Love Field just after midnight. Dallas Fire-Rescue public information officer Jason Evans said the occupant of the home made it out safely, but when firefighters entered they were overcome by extreme heat.

The conditions forced firefighters to retreat, but one of the firefighters became disoriented, and according to Evans that's when a mayday call was made.

Listen to audio from Broadcastify of a mayday call during Dallas Fire-Rescue’s response to a house fire in the 2200 block of Mail Avenue in Dallas Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Thankfully, that team of firefighters managed to self-extricate, with the assistance of additional firefighters already on scene, and the mayday response was canceled," said Evans.

Three firefighters suffered varying degrees of burn injuries and were taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment. Evans said two firefighters were admitted, but one has already been treated and released. None of the firefighters' injuries are considered life-threatening.

Evans said investigators were able to determine the occupant of the home started the fire in the bedroom with a cigarette, and after being interviewed by fire investigators, the woman admitted to starting the fire and was arrested and taken to Lew Sterrett Justice Center.