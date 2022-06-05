Fort Worth

One Adult, Three Children Hit by Vehicle in Fort Worth

By Candace Sweat

An adult and three children were taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car while trying to cross a busy street in Fort Worth.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. along McCart Avenue near the intersection of Sycamore School Road.

Fort Worth Police said two drivers collided and one of the vehicles veered toward the median into the adult and children.

Fort Worth FD and Medstar responded and the adult was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Three children were transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center. One of them is expected to recover. Police said the other two were in serious condition Sunday night.

A baby stroller was still seen sitting in the median after the scene cleared late into the evening.

Police have not released the ages or identities of those involved. There’s no word on charges against the drivers involved.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas pride 2 hours ago

Moms Demand Action Advocate for Gun Safety at Dallas Pride

Tarrant County 3 hours ago

On-Duty Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Dies

Fort Worth Police tell NBC 5 the Traffic Investigation Unit has been called to investigate the accident.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us