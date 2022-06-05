One Adult, Three Children Hit by Vehicle in Fort Worth

An adult and three children were taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car while trying to cross a busy street in Fort Worth.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. along McCart Avenue near the intersection of Sycamore School Road.

Fort Worth Police said two drivers collided and one of the vehicles veered toward the median into the adult and children.

Fort Worth FD and Medstar responded and the adult was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Three children were transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center. One of them is expected to recover. Police said the other two were in serious condition Sunday night.

A baby stroller was still seen sitting in the median after the scene cleared late into the evening.

Police have not released the ages or identities of those involved. There’s no word on charges against the drivers involved.

Fort Worth Police tell NBC 5 the Traffic Investigation Unit has been called to investigate the accident.