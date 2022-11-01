Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom

Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family.

She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.

“That is what made this town what it was,” said Miles, 86. “It was like everybody was family.”

Most of the ranches have disappeared, one by one, over the years. Today, the city has no major industry, and many residents work elsewhere, Mayor Teena Putteet Conway said. Cresson remains a small city, with about 1,400 residents and few housing developments.

That’s about to change. Fast. In a little over a year, four subdivisions have been approved in Cresson, and the city could see thousands of new residents within the next eight years.

The first to break ground, a luxury community called Putteet Hill, is on land that had been in Conway’s family for over a century. Conway, her mother and her brother inked a deal last year for the land to be developed.

