On Opening Night, Fans Root on Texas Rangers in Stadium's Shadow

Texas Rangers fans gathered outside Globe Life Field to root on the home team Friday for opening night and a return to normalcy – even if it wasn't quite normal, and four months later than planned.

Inside, there was the singing of the national anthem and many of the traditions of baseball.

The Rangers took on the Colorado Rockies in the brand new $1.2 billion ballpark.

But without fans in the stands, it was a surreal experience.

Inside the neighboring entertainment venue Texas Live!, many people watched on big-screen TV’s.

“No, (it’s) not normal, but it’s as close as we could get to the stadium tonight,” one fan said.

But nobody was complaining.

Sean Broadbent and Jennifer Fehmel said they wouldn't miss it.

"This is as good as it gets. It's opening day. You got to be here,” Broadbent said.

"I'm so happy to be at the ballpark,” Fehmel said. “I'm so happy to support the Rangers. We are crazy diehard fans so this is where to be."

With no ballpark beer or hotdogs, many fans took advantage of a Fletcher's Corny Dog truck outside.

The line of socially-distanced fans stretched on for an hour.

Sandra Rodriguez of Arlington brought her two children for the experience.

"You know, the atmosphere,” she said. “Seeing everybody and the game. Kind of get back to normal."

But still, 16-year-old Gabriel Ortiz said it felt unusual.

"It just feels really odd,” he said, adding, “I'm excited for this."

Keely Gillmore of Mansfield spoke for just about everyone.

"I'm excited to see baseball again honestly,” she said. “I'm just excited to be right here next to the stadium and hopefully we'll be able to be in there with all the players soon."