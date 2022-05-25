On Heels of Uvalde Mass Shooting, Richardson Student Arrested for Weapon Possession

The call came into the Richardson Police Department just before 11:00 Wednesday morning from a business reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle.

The call led police to Berkner High School where they conducted a search and investigation.

Officers located a juvenile student believed to be connected to the call.

There were no weapons found on the student, but police found weapons inside the student's vehicle. Officers say they recovered an AK-47-style pistol and a replica of an AR-15-style rifle. The student was taken into custody.

Richardson ISD released a statement from the school's principal, Kristy Cage, which reads in part:

“We appreciate the citizen who reported it - they saw something and said something, which is exactly what we want students, staff and community to do when they see something that concerns them.

The school was on Secure and then Lockdown for about 50 total minutes, and during that time police and RISD Safety & Security worked to locate anyone on or near campus fitting the description provided.”

Meanwhile, in Fort Worth a similar incident at Meacham middle school, where a student was found with a weapon on campus.

This comes as Fort Worth Chief Neil Nokes said he's increased officer presence around schools.

“We're working with our Fusion Center, our real-time crime center to monitor any threats that could occur. We've got our volunteers out at campuses being our eyes and ears at our campuses,” Nokes said.

Principal Carlos Mendoza sent an alert to parents which read in part:

“Thanks to the swift action of our school resource officer and the security team, a weapon was located, and the student has been arrested.”

Two potentially dangerous situations were brought to peaceful ends.