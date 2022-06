A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy has died after suffering a medical emergency while on call, the department said in a statement Sunday.

The unspecified medical emergency occurred at 5 p.m. and life-saving measures were conducted on the scene. The deputy was taken to Harris Hospital in Azle where he passed away.

The name of the deputy has not been released at this time. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.