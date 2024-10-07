Olympic spirit lives on for Halloween at Dallas home

The Halloween decorations are popping up across DFW. Lots of ghosts, goblins, witches, and skeletons reside in neighborhood yards. In Dallas' Lakewood area, the Maclins took nearly all the skeletons out of the closet to keep the Olympic spirit alive.

"So this year's theme is Olympics," Jessica Maclin said. "I picked it just because I thought it was so fun and joyful to have something to watch and hear about on the news that was happy and positive."

The Maclin's skeletons include a pole vaulter, gymnast, diver, weightlifter, and more.

"We have a lot of young children on the block, so I can't make it scary. If I do, they'll let me know. So will the dogs on our block," Maclin said. "They don't love Raygun. The dogs bark at her."

Raygun is the Australian b-girl who scored zero points in the Olympics' inaugural breaking competition.

"We had one runner who started running backwards trying to figure out the scene," Maclin said. "Once he saw Raygun, he just slapped hands on his knees cracking up!"

Maclin said that's why she loves Halloween. "I love making people happy like that," she said.

The Olympics have a way of bringing people together.

"I used to ride, so it's really fun for me to see the hunter/jumper," Maclin said. "And I love Snoop Dogg's take on the dressage and all of that; it's too good!"

Maclin has a Snoop Dogg skeleton too. She's thinking about adding his bestie, Martha Stewart to the display.

"My husband is like, you have to stop," Maclin said laughing. "I already have ideas for next year!"