Olympic Gold Medalist Carey Returning to Elite Gymnastics

Gold Medalist Jade Carey of Team USA poses with her medal after winning the Women's Floor Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is returning to elite gymnastics.

Carey, who won gold in floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Games, announced on Instagram Wednesday that the Oregon State freshman plans to attend a USA Gymnastics team camp following next week’s NCAA Championships.

The 21-year-old Carey finished the year ranked No. 1 nationally in the all-around for the Beavers. She qualified as an individual for NCAAs in Fort Worth, Texas, starting on April 14.

“NCAA gymnastics is and continues to be an incredible experience,” Carey posted. “I’m looking forward to competing and representing Oregon State at nationals next week.”

The championships will also include reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, now a freshman at Auburn, as well as 2020 Olympic silver medalists Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Grace McCallum (Utah).

