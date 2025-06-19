Since its start in 2016, Opal’s Walk for Freedom has drawn a bigger crowd each year.

“It used to start and march down Evans Avenue there in Fort Worth, but now it’s really grown,” Leo Ceasar Jr. said.

For Ceasar, and those who have seen how hard Dr. Opal Lee, an activist, educator, and grandmother of Juneteenth, has worked to preserve the history of the holiday.

“It means the world, everything,” Ceasar said. “We want this to continue to grow. The kids and everybody need to know. We don’t want this stuff to die. Everybody needs to be informed and educated on what actually she went through, what everybody went through to get to this point.”

Every step of Thursday’s 2.5-mile walk in Fort Worth, a reminder of the long 2.5 years it took for slaves to learn they were truly free.

“Find out about it as much as you can and participate in it. Don’t let it die,” Ceasar said.

For the first time since its start in 2016, Dr. Opal Lee did not lead the march after recently being hospitalized. Instead, Dr. Lee symbolically passed the torch to her granddaughter to lead the way.

Hundreds filled the streets, sharing their commitment to keep Dr. Lee’s legacy alive and to educate the younger generations.

Nora Castro walked with her son, Christian Castro.

“America is a mixing pot so, working together is really better, because Americans… we’re just all one,” Christian said.

Estella Williams, president of the NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County Chapter, was present Thursday alongside her daughter, granddaughter, and sister.

“What she has done is created a legacy for any and everybody throughout the United States and abroad,” Williams said.

At only 11 years old, Williams’ granddaughter, Morgan Garrett, proudly stood by her grandmother and had a message to share with kids her age.

“You’re not going to get in trouble for asking questions or doing any research,” Garrett said. “If you want to learn more about any people's culture, you can ask questions. You’re not going to get in trouble.”

This year’s 2.5-mile walk ended with a festival at Farrington Field.

Juneteenth origins

Juneteenth — a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth” — commemorates the day many enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger stood at Galveston Bay with General Order No. 3, the document pronouncing all enslaved African-Americans living in Texas were free. The only known original copy of the order is part of the permanent archives of the Dallas Historical Society housed at The Hall of State in Fair Park.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, announcing that enslaved people "shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free," but the proclamation didn’t immediately apply in certain areas, including secessionist states like Texas, which had left the Union and joined the Confederacy during the Civil War.

It took another two years for the news to be enacted in Texas. The Civil War ended in April 1865 and Granger showed up in Galveston two months later and declared, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free."

Slavery was formally abolished after Congress ratified the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution nearly six months later, on Dec. 6, 1865. Freed enslaved people marked June 19 the following year, kicking off the first celebration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Juneteenth Independence Day or Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Juneteenth was officially designated as a federal holiday, known as Juneteenth National Independence Day. The effort for federal recognition took more than four decades and was accomplished in no small part due to the effort of Fort Worth's own Opal Lee. Known affectionately as "The Grandmother of Juneteenth," Lee made national recognition of the state holiday her life's work.