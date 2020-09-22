Old Settlers Elementary Receives 1,400 Shoes From Teacher Appreciation Donation Program

An elementary school in Flower Mound has received a donation of 1,400 shoes from OOFOS, a global recovery footwear company, to show appreciation for teachers.

OOFOS donated the shoes to Old Settlers Elementary to recognize the persistence of teachers in continuing to teach children both in-person and virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To thank teachers for their hard work, OOFOS launched a giveback program to lend support and reduce stress for teachers heading into the 2020-2021 school year, the brand said.

The Teacher Appreciation Donation program began on Sept. 18 and runs through the end of September. Through the program, OOFOS works with local community ambassadors, brand partners, and professional athlete affiliates to facilitate donations to local schools like Old Settlers Elementary.

According to OOFOS, the second phase of the program begins this weekend, and the brand will donate more than 1,300 pairs of shoes to an additional 11 schools across the country, bringing the total donations to almost 3,000 shoes to 25 schools nationwide.

OOFOS is working with several professional athletes including Pro-Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, member of the NWSL's Champion's Cup winning Houston Dash team Jamia Fields, and world Indoor T&F Championship Medalist Jarret Eaton.

According to OOFOS, the brand wants to ensure that teachers across the country who are not at one of the drop locations can get the support they need as they enter the school year. OOFOS is providing special offers and benefits on their website, allowing teachers to get a pair of OOFOS shoes, no matter where they are.

Here is a full list of schools receiving donations in the first round of OOFOS' program: