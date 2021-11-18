Old Gringo Announces Move to Fort Worth and Flagship Store

The boot company Old Gringo is coming to Cowtown.

The fan favorite has relocated its headquarters from California to Fort Worth, and it will open its first ever retail store in the Stockyards.

"Old Gringo is very happy to say that we have moved our corporate headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, and we're looking forward to becoming part of the community," said Ernie Tarut, Co-Founder, Old Gringo Boots, in a video announcement.

The company’s new permanent home is going up now at 2322 N. Main Street. The Old Gringo retail store will be on the ground level and office space will occupy the second floor. The third level will feature the first Old Gringo Grill, a restaurant specializing in fresh seafood with a wood-fired grill and large covered balcony, offering a picturesque view of the Stockyards and Downtown.

It's the flagship retail store that may be the biggest part of the announcement. It will carry about 100 styles of the brand's sought after handmade boots when it opens in the first quarter of 2022.

"If we make a woman smile by seeing our boots, she's gonna be a customer," Tarut said. "She's gonna a fan. If we see that happiness on her, she loves what we do."

Old Gringo was founded in 2000 by Ernie Tarut and Yan Ferry and is now the largest handmade boot factory in the world. The boots are known for their bold styles with each pair handmade at the factory in Leon, Mexico, with a meticulous 275-step process.