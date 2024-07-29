Old friends reconnect unexpectedly as passenger and rideshare driver

Danny Blanton has been a rideshare driver for about a year. "I like meeting new people," Blanton said.

But earlier this year, one of those 'new people' turned out to be an old friend. "This is the first time I've actually picked up anybody I've actually known," Blanton said.

The ride started off the same as any other. A passenger named John got in the back seat of a pickup in Southern Dallas.

"John is a very common name," Blanton said. "So I wasn't thinking, 'Hey John, I know John!' 'Cause I know about 50 of 'em, you know?"

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

But after exchanging small talk about how they were doing and the weather, Johnson looked at his driver and said, "What's your name?" "My name is Danny," Blanton replied. "Wait, I know you! Don't you know me?" Johnson asked.

Blanton's dashboard camera caught the moment Blanton recognized his old friend. "Man! What the ----?," Blanton said shocked.

The men worked together in North Dallas at a bar; Johnson was head of security, Blanton was a bartender. They hadn't seen one another in 24 years.

"He looked just the same! Just both of us had a little bit more gray in our hair, ya know," Blanton said. "It was just surreal that I ran into him like that. He's such a good guy. I'm glad it happened."

Blanton, who said he's not much of a social media guy, posted the encounter to his TikTok account.

"It was the first video I've ever posted to TikTok," Blanton said. Now it has more than 10 million views. "When people see something good happening...it gets them away from all the political stuff and all the other stuff that you see online."

And reminds people of what's good.

"We got like 24 years of catching up to do," Blanton said.