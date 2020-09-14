‘Oh Come On:' Man Robs Fort Worth Bank, Gets No Money and Surrenders, FBI Says

A man robbed a Fort Worth bank last week, got no money, and then surrendered at the federal courthouse just four days after being released from a 15-year sentence for a previous bank robbery, the FBI says.

Michael Adair Mankin, 63, robbed the Spirit of Texas Bank at 11th and Summit shortly after noon on Sept. 8, according to court documents.

An FBI agent detailed how the crime went down in a criminal complaint.

Mankin pulled a note out of his front right pocket that said, “I want all the large bills and twenties! Do not hit the alarm.”

The teller responded that she had no money.

“Oh come on, give me your money,” he told her.

The teller showed him that her cash drawer was, in fact, empty and Mankin walked out with nothing, the agent said.

About two hours later, Mankin turned himself in at the U.S. Courthouse just blocks away and was held in the U.S. Marshals office. When investigators questioned him, he confessed to the robbery, they said.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mankin had just been released from prison on Sept. 4 after serving a 15-year sentence for a previous robbery conviction.

In that case, he pleaded guilty to robbing the National Bank of Texas on Northeast 28th Street in December 2005. Police arrested him after officers quickly spotted him at a nearby motel and he admitted what he had done.