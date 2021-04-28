Officials to Celebrate Groundbreaking of Haslet Parkway on Thursday

Transportation leaders from across Tarrant County will assemble on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Haslet Parkway, a four-lane east-west thoroughfare that will enhance the distribution of goods while providing better mobility to residents of the area.

Haslet Parkway was planned as a gateway to facilitate effective freight movement and better quality of life for residents, said.

Officials will discuss the project, including the funding partnership helping to make it a reality, during the in-person celebration at 120 Intermodal Parkway at 9:30 a.m.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes, Haslet Mayor Bob Golden, and North Central Texas Council of Governments Director of Transportation Michael Morris will attend the ceremony and discuss how the project was conceived and how it will impact mobility and reliability for Haslet and the region.

"Haslet Parkway is a prime example of what can be accomplished through regional cooperation. This was truly a team effort, beginning with the tireless work of the City of Haslet and Tarrant County, who have been terrific partners since the beginning," Michael Morris, director of transportation for the North Central Texas Council of Governments, said. "The North Central Texas Council of Governments and Regional Transportation Council were pleased to play a part in the funding of this important project, along with our valued local, state and federal partners. This new parkway will help tie the community together and ensure residents have access to jobs, whether they work in the city or across the region."

The roadway is part of the $64.4 million AllianceTexas/Haslet Accessibility Project, which received a $20 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant from the federal government in 2018.

Construction on the roadway, which has been underway since fall 2020, is scheduled for completion in 2023.