Officials Investigating Southlake House Fire, Possibly Caused by Lightning Strike

Officials found smoke and fire coming from the attic of a two-story home in Southlake

A Southlake house is damaged after a fire on Monday morning, officials say.

According to the Southlake Fire Department, units responded to a house fire at 903 San Saba Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Officials said when units arrived at the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the attic of a two-story home.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, officials said.

Officials said the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported.

