Officials Investigating After Boxes of Hand Sanitizer Catch Fire at Dallas Truck Stop

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a Dallas truck stop after boxes of hand sanitizer caught fire on Thursday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call for a fire at the Speed Max Truck Stop, located at 8445 South Lancaster Road, at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the location, they saw heavy fire coming from behind the structure, and several boxes containing hand sanitizer were on fire.

The size of the blaze prompted officials to call for a second alarm response to help mitigate the problem and protect the structure, officials said.

According to officials, because the high winds were blowing in the opposite direction of the truck stop, the building only sustained charring to its rear wall before firefighters got the fire under control.

Officials said the winds blew embers into the nearby grass, causing another blaze that firefighters were able to quickly put out.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the fire, officials said.

According to officials, a backhoe has been ordered to dig through the debris and locate hot spots before the fire can be declared extinguished.

Officials said investigators are looking into what caused the fire.