Officials: Fort Hood Soldier Believed to Have Drowned

This is the third time in a month a soldier's body has been found at Fort Hood

Authorities said Wednesday that a Fort Hood soldier found dead last week near the Texas Army base where he was stationed is believed to have drowned, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, to be consistent with a drowning, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin has ordered a full autopsy report, but results are pending. They will be released by the medical examiner's office in Dallas, the sheriff's office said.

U.S. Army officials announced Morta's death Tuesday. It marked at least the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier's body has been discovered, but there is no indication the deaths are related.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Stillhouse Hollow Lake Dam on Friday just after midnight after fishermen in a boat located a body in the water at the base of the dam. Upon arrival, officers located Morta's body.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

