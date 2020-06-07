Officials Arrest 2 Men Suspected in Dallas Gun Range Burglary

Two men accused of stealing firearms from a Dallas gun range last week are in custody, federal officials say.

Demonte Kelly, 18, and Lejael Rudley, 19, have been charged with theft from a federal firearms licensee and possession of stolen firearms, Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced Friday.

A third person alleged to have been involved in the burglary remains at large.

"We are thankful to the members of the public who stepped up to help law enforcement track down these men and their stolen guns," Cox said in a written statement. "This prosecution sends a message: Federal law enforcement will not allow criminals to use the turmoil facing our city as cover for their own lawless ends."

A surveillance camera recorded three men leaving DFW Gun Range in the 1600 block of West Mockingbird Lane at around 1:45 a.m. on May 31.

Within 80 seconds, the three allegedly pried open the side entrance, grabbed three rifles on the wall, smashed glass cases and took several dozen handguns, according to the criminal complaint.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released some of the surveillance video and a tip led officials to Kelly.

Dallas police tracked to a southeast Dallas hotel, where he was interacting with Rudley and a third man who has been identified as S.J.

Kelly left the hotel in a red Jeep with paper plates and police stopped the vehicle. One of the stolen firearms was inside, the U.S. attorney's office said.

In an interview with ATF, Kelly identified himself in the video in an interview with ATF and admitted to burglarizing the gun range and said he sold one of the guns. Officials said he consented to having agents search the hotel room and they found four stolen firearms, 76 rounds of ammunition and crack cocaine.

Recognize these men? The trio was captured on video Sunday 5/31 at 1:30am stealing 46 firearms from DFW Gun Range in Dallas. A $10,000 reward is offered by @ATFDallas & @NSSF. Contact 888-ATF-TIPS - ATFTips@atf.gov - https://t.co/uCV2OqwEZa - @Reportitcom - text ATFDAL to 63975 pic.twitter.com/Riv9llkQ2d — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) June 2, 2020

Rudley also admitted to the burglary and allowed agents to search his room, where they found a sixth stolen firearm, officials said.

Kelly and Rudley made their initial appearance before a judge Friday. Both men face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Anyone with information on the location of S.J., the third person allegedly involved in the burglary, or the whereabouts of the other stolen weapons may call 888-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov, visit atf.gov/atf-tips, or text "ATFDAL" to 63975.

ATF has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a $10,000 reward.