Officers Fatally Shoot Man With ‘Replica Firearm' After Robberies, Attempted Carjacking, Chief Says

One man was shot and killed by police Monday in North Dallas after he attempted to rob two businesses and ran across a busy interstate with a "replica firearm," the police chief says.

Officers confronted the man after he ran across all lanes of Interstate 635 Monday afternoon and he displayed "what appeared to be a handgun," Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Garcia said three officers fired and at least one struck the man, who was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas where he was pronounced dead.

Garcia said an image of the replica firearm, which he said looked like a revolver, would be released Tuesday.

The incident started at about 4 p.m. as an attempted carjacking near a school on Rolling Hills Lane, Garcia said. The man fled when officers arrived, but police established a perimeter and it wasn't long before a second call came in for a robbery at a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

Garcia said the man fled the CVS and ran across the highway, where officers confronted and fatally shot him.

Unbeknownst to officers who responded to the carjacking, Garcia said an armed robbery was reported at a Fiesta supermarket in the area just before 4 p.m. with a suspect who matched the same description.

During the altercation, police asked drivers to avoid the eastbound service road of Interstate 635 between Coit and Hillcrest roads.

Garcia said no one else was injured in the shooting.

The incident is the second deadly police shooting in as many days, after officers in Fort Worth fatally shot an armed man after an attempted carjacking Sunday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.