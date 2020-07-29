Officers Bust Suspected Mail Theft in Plano, Police Say

A man allegedly stole several items and envelopes from the mailboxes of Plano residents before being busted by officers, the Plano Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to Plano police, on July 1, officers were responding to a weapons call in the 1800 block of East Spring Creek Parkway, where it was reported that a man had a gun.

Officers located a man matching the description of the report near the mailboxes of the apartment complex at the location.

Plano police said he had multiple items in his hands, including a crowbar as well as envelopes of mail belonging to residents at the apartment complex, but no gun or weapon.

Officers also found several mailboxes that had been pried open, and the owners of the mailboxes matched the owners of the mail in the man's possession.