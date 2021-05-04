Officer Shoots Person Likely Involved in Assault, Two Hospitalized: Police

Two people are hospitalized, one critically, after a Mesquite police officer shot someone believed to have been assaulting another person Tuesday morning, police say.

Mesquite police said officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at about 7:45 a.m. where the dispatcher heard screaming and what sounded like a struggle in the background.

When the first officer arrived at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of Northwest Drive, police said "officers encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

No other information has been provided by police about what took place between the arrival of police officers and the gunfire.

After the shooting, police said the officers called for medical assistance and the one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. That person's identity and condition are not known.

A second person, described by police as an "assault victim," was also hospitalized. Their condition is also not known.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.