Officer Kills Suspected Robber Inside Irving 7Eleven: PD

Police in Irving are investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer Thursday morning, the department says.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. inside a 7Eleven at the intersection of East Pioneer Drive and North Nursery Road.

According to police spokesman Robert Reeves, an armed man opened fire towards the store before walking inside and taking items off the shelves. An officer who responded to the store clerk's call about the shooting confronted the gunman, who was then shot by the officer, Reeves said.

The gunman, who hasn't been identified, was killed in the shooting.

The officer's identity has not been released. The officer has been with the Irving Police Department for three years, Reeves said.

