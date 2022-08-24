Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fort Worth.

On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a call in the 1200 block of St. Vincent Street in reference to a suicidal call.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and got no answer, but heard a female voice saying "Don't do it."

According to police, they felt someone was in danger and forced entry into the residence. Authorities said a man had "an AR style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine."

Officers gave him multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon while they maintained their position of cover behind the threshold of the doorway. The man failed to drop the gun, raised the rifle and pointed it at the officers while walking towards them.

"What's going on man? Put the gun down," said one of the officers in a bodycam video released by the police department.

After officers continued to plead with him to drop the weapon, one officer fired his gun striking him and the man fell onto the floor.

Officers provided medical care until MedStar arrived on the scene and he was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital.

The Major Case Unit is investigating the incident.