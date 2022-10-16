Officer Involved Shooting in Fort Worth Leaves One Dead: Police

A man is dead after being shot by a police officer Saturday night in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Police Department.

The department received a 911 call at approximately 11 p.m. from a woman stating that her adult son was damaging her house with a hammer.

During this 911 phone call, the suspect was heard stating that he would hurt his mother if any officers responded. When officers arrived on the scene in the 4000 block of Wiman Drive they saw the man come to the door holding a handgun. He then closed the door and refused to exit the house.

The SWAT unit and hostage negotiators arrived at the address and began attempts to convince the suspect to surrender and allow his mother to exit the house.

The mother eventually left the house, meanwhile, the man was standing in the doorway pointing his handgun at an officer.

The officer responded to the deadly threat by opening fire and striking the suspect. He was pronounced deceased on scene and his identity has not been released.

This information is preliminary as this investigation is ongoing.