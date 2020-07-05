Officer Injured While Responding to Call for Stolen Vehicle in Irving

An officer was injured Sunday afternoon while responding to a stolen vehicle call in an Irving Home Depot parking lot, police say.

The officer was responding to the call when he saw a man walking towards the stolen vehicle, Irving police said.

When the officer tried to detain the man, the man resisted by pulling away from the officer. He then got into the stolen vehicle and put it in drive, causing the officer to be wedged between two vehicles, Irving police said.

Police said the officer fired his gun, but did not strike the man. The man then stopped resisting arrest and was taken into custody.

According to Irving police, both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The man faces numerous charges upon his release, including aggravated assault on a public servant, according to Irving police.