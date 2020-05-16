Dallas Police

Officer Injured, Suspect Killed After Incident in Dallas, Police Say

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Westmoreland Road, police say

dallas-police-car-generic
Metro

A Dallas police officer is injured and a 27-year-old suspect is dead after an incident in Oak Cliff Saturday night, police say.

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall is expected to address the media shortly.

The incident happened as an officer attempted to make an arrest around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of S. Westmorelad Road, Dallas police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 15

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us