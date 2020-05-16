Officer Injured, Suspect Killed After Incident in Dallas, Police Say

A Dallas police officer is injured and a 27-year-old suspect is dead after an incident in Oak Cliff Saturday night, police say.

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall is expected to address the media shortly.

The incident happened as an officer attempted to make an arrest around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of S. Westmorelad Road, Dallas police said.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.