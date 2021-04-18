Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Man After Attempted Carjacking, Chief Says

A Fort Worth police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer after an attempted carjacking Sunday, authorities say.

The shooting happened when officers responded to the attempted carjacking in the 400 block of Fairview Street at 1:35 p.m., Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said Sunday night.

Noakes said the suspect fled on foot when witnesses tried to help the people inside the car.

An officer who responded, who has been with the department for four years, located the suspect in the 3600 block of Race Street, Noakes said.

The location is just north of State Highway 121, east of downtown Fort Worth.

As the officer approached the suspect, Noakes said the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Noakes said the officer gave commands for the suspect to drop the weapon several times and when he did not, the officer shot the suspect.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Noakes said.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave, the chief added.

Noakes said the department could release portions of the body camera video within 24-48 hours.

"This is a critical time in our country right now. Across the country, we're seeing incidents that are causing anger, that are causing hurt," Noakes said. "We have a trial going on right now, we have a very recent incident that happened in another part of the country. What we want the community in Fort Worth to know is that we're committed serving them with professionalism, we're committed to serving them the way that they deserve to be served. And throughout this investigation we plan to prove that we're going to do just that. We thank them for their patience and the trust they have in us and we're going to do our best to earn even more."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.