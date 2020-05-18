Officer Dodges Bullets After Traffic Stop Leads to Shootout in Dallas

No injuries were reported after a traffic stop led to a shootout with a police officer in South Dallas late Sunday, officers say.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. after a Dallas police officer pulled over a vehicle along the 2700 block of Carpenter Avenue.

According to police, when the vehicle stopped, the front right passenger reached out the window with a gun and began to shoot towards the officer, who returned fire.

The suspects sped off and remain at-large as of this writing. The officer was not hit and is uninjured.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a black Mercedes SUV. It's not clear if the officer's gunfire damaged the vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.