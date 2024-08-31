Student remembers his former teacher turned police officer who a gunman killed in Oak Cliff

Just last year Officer Darron Burks was Mr. Burks, a math teacher at Texans Can Academy school district.

His former employer told NBC 5, "Mr. Burks made a lasting impact as a Math teacher, instructional coach, and mentor. His commitment to education and the community profoundly touched the lives of countless students and colleagues"

One of those students told us about Burks impact on his life.

"I'm still in shock. I'm not gonna lie to you."

Noe Gordillo called in sick hours after getting the news.

"I'm kind of, like, still at a loss for words," he told us.

Noe first met Darron Burks at the Texas Can Academy's campus in Pleasant Grove, also known as Dallas Can Academy.

"I knew him as coach Burks, because he kind of, like, helped me," he said. "He coached me through basically life."

This school is dedicated to assisting students who face challenges in traditional educational settings. Here, they seek a path to graduation.

"I was kind of addicted to sleeping pills and stuff like that, he's kind of the one that, he's one of the ones that were like asking me, 'Hey bro, you good? How's your day going?' He wouldn't talk to me as a teacher. He literally, genuinely talked to me as my friend.

It's why Burks wanted to be at this school; he aimed not just to teach math but to reach the students who needed him the most.

"He's definitely one of the ones that was kind of like a key factor for me to shaping up," said Gordillo.

Burks called, checked in on Noe, ensured he was studying diligently, and ultimately, that he was leaving campus with a degree in hand and leaving his past behind.

"He would go to fitness connection right here in Mesquite, just like I would, um, there were a couple times where we work out together," said Gordillo.

Burks assisted students in both urban and suburban areas, where he volunteered with the Boy Scouts. From his fraternity to the community center near his workplace on Thursday night, when a gunman took his life.

Burks gave back. He was a helper.

As much as he loved being in the classroom, he yearned for more. His friends say he believed that working as a police officer would allow him to make a significant impact.

Noe says as much as he hurts, he knows his coach would remind us not to judge the shooter.

"I know this going to sound a little crazy, but like nobody really knows what people go through and stuff like that, what might be caused them to do it," he said.

Noe is training for his first bodybuilding show. Coach Burks had promised to be there.

"He was very excited to, like, see me on stage," Noe expressed.

Noe has decided to train even harder, dedicating himself to it for the sake of his teacher, friend and coach who has profoundly impacted his life.

"I hope that I make, uh, Coach Burch proud on that stage."