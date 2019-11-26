Officer, 2 Others Shot in Texas Border City

By The Associated Press

Investigator Jose Baeza says all three people were shot after the officer responded to a disturbance call on the city's north side around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Baeza says the officer is at a local hospital in stable condition. The city fire department told the Laredo Morning Times that the 33-year-old officer was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and the other person shot was a 53-year-old woman.

A police spokesman could not immediately provide further details on the shooting or the health of those involved.

Laredo is a city of more than 261,000 people about 150 miles southwest of San Antonio.

