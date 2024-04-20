Off-duty police officer in Princeton killed in tragic car crash

Authorities and residents in a Collin County community are mourning the loss of a police officer who was killed during a traffic accident on Saturday evening.

According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash report at the intersection of E. Lucas Road and Lakeview Drive around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Nancy Dominguez, an off-duty officer with the Princeton Police Department, as the driver of one of the vehicles.

Dominguez suffered severe, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Medical City McKinney, where she later died.

The police department said Officer Dominguez started her career with Princeton on July 25, 2022, where she received numerous accolades, including 2022 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Citizen Commendation Award, multiple Letters of Commendations from the Department, 2023 Life-Saving Award, and multiple RISE Awards.

"We are devastated and heartbroken to share the passing of Officer Nancy Dominguez, a dedicated public servant and cherished member of the Princeton community," Princeton Police said on their Facebook page Saturday night.

"As we mourn the loss of Officer Dominguez, please keep her family, fellow officers and coworkers, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace, Officer Dominguez."