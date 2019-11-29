Off-Duty Officer Fires at Man Running From Home Depot Store

An off-duty police officer working at a Home Depot in Dallas fired on a person he was trying to detain Friday morning.



Dallas police said officers responded to an "officer assist" call at about 11 a.m. at the Home Depot on Garland Road.



Dallas officers were met by a Trenton police officer, in uniform, who said he was trying to detain a man running from the store who then got into the passenger seat of a vehicle and tried to accelerate the car.



The vehicle's occupant was able to get out of the vehicle safely and the Trenton officer fired one shot toward the vehicle.



It is not known if the man was struck by the bullet and there were no other reported injuries.



The man running from the store left in the vehicle and remains at large.



