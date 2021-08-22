Off-Duty Officer Carjacked at Gunpoint in Downtown Dallas: Police

At least two people stole an off-duty police officer's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday night in downtown Dallas, police say.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Wood Street -- just across the street from Union Station -- according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said officers located the vehicle in the 6800 block of S. Central Expressway later Saturday, where one of the suspects was taken into custody.

The second suspect was believed to be at large, police said.

The off-duty officer's vehicle and belongings were all recovered, police said. No one was injured in the incident.