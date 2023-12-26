Off-duty Fort Worth Police officer accused of driving while intoxicated

A Fort Worth Police officer has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers after being arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Eduardo Gasca was off-duty when Venus Police arrested him on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The police department said after learning about Gasca's arrest, their Internal Affairs Unit immediately started an administrative investigation.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty," Fort Worth Police said in a released statement Tuesday morning.

"Therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted."

Fort Worth Police said Officer Gasca has been with them for 10 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau at the time of his arrest.