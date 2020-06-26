Dallas

Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer Assaulted at Apartment Complex

The officer was trying to disperse a small crowd

An off-duty Dallas Police Officer was assaulted while trying to disperse a small crowd.

On Thursday, an off-duty Dallas Police Officer was assaulted by multiple people while trying to disperse a small crowd.

The incident happened at the Allure North Dallas Apartments at 4300 Horizon North Parkway.

The department said as the officer was walking away he was assaulted by multiple individuals and fell to the ground. There's no word on the seriousness of his injuries.

The Dallas Police Department is looking for any information on the incident. If any citizens have information about the suspected assailants, they are encouraged to contact Detective Billings at 214-671-3083 or email at brewster.billings@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for the offense. Citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

