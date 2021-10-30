Off-Duty Dallas Firefighter Helps 2 People Out of Burning Home

An off-duty Dallas firefighter helped two people out of a burning home when he spotted the blaze on his way to work early Saturday morning, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just after 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of E. 9th Street in Oak Cliff, but when crews arrived they found two people in the front yard, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials said crews later learned the off-duty firefighter ran into the house and rescued the two people, who were taken to a local hospital with burn injuries in unknown conditions.

Crews ultimately extinguished the blaze, but not before it left significant damage, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said investigators determined the fire started in the living room and was set intentionally. One person was arrested and charged with arson, but their identity was not released Saturday.

Officials said the off-duty firefighter declined to be recognized but acknowledged he helped the situation end in a more "positive outcome" than what could have occurred.