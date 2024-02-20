Off-duty Carrollton Police sergeant arrested for soliciting prostitution in Plano

A Carrollton Police Department sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

According to the Plano Police Department, 31-year-old Muszaab Monier was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Central Expressway NB. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution and booked into the Collin County Jail.

Collin County Jail

Carrollton Police said Sgt. Monier, off-duty at the time of his arrest, has been with the department since August 2021 and is assigned to its Patrol Division.

Pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Investigation, Monier was put on leave, authorities said.