weather

October among warmest and driest on record in North Texas

Warm and dry weather was felt most of October

By Samantha Davies

NBC Universal, Inc.

October 2024 was among the warmest and driest Octobers on record across much of North Texas.

At DFW Airport, where records are kept, it was the warmest October on record. The average temperature was 75.7 degrees.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

DFW would have been the driest on record without any measurable precipitation but the rain that fell on Halloween put us as the 9th driest October. 0.21" of rain fell on October, 31st.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us