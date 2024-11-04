October among warmest and driest on record in North Texas

October 2024 was among the warmest and driest Octobers on record across much of North Texas.

At DFW Airport, where records are kept, it was the warmest October on record. The average temperature was 75.7 degrees.

DFW would have been the driest on record without any measurable precipitation but the rain that fell on Halloween put us as the 9th driest October. 0.21" of rain fell on October, 31st.