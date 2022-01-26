Stewart Rhodes

Oath Keepers Leader Ordered Held Until Trial on Seditious Conspiracy Charge

Defense attorney says his client is cooperating and is not a flight risk

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III
NBC 5 News

A federal judge Wednesday ruled the North Texas man accused of seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol should remain in custody ahead of his trial.

Our radio partners at KRLD report the judge denied 56-year-old Elmer Stewart Rhodes' request for release until trial.

Rhodes' legal team said Wednesday he is not a flight risk and is cooperating with the investigation.

Rhodes is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, a group that seeks members who are former military, law enforcement, and first responders, the DOJ said when they announced the charges.

Federal investigators said Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers communicated in the weeks prior to the Jan. 6 incident that they would “oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” according to papers filed by the prosecution.

Rhodes's Dallas-based criminal defense attorney Phillip Linder said previously that Rhodes intends to fight the allegation and says he's not guilty.

Seditious conspiracy charges carry a possible prison term of 20 years.

