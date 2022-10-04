DallasNews.com

Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year

By Steve Brown, Dallas Morning News

Downtown Dallas with High Rises underneath blue sky construction plan
The Dallas Morning News

Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year.

PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street.

The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots behind the existing buildings.

Built in the 1930s and 1940s, the commercial buildings form the heart of Dallas’ LGBTQ community. Developer Mike Ablon has joined with the owner of multiple nightspots along the Cedar Springs strip – Caven Enterprises – on the development plan.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Called Ablon @ Cedar Springs, the apartment towers would include more than 400 residential units. The tallest of the high-rises would be about 20 floors, with retail on the lower floors facing a new public plaza along Throckmorton Street.

To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

NBC DFW

DallasNews.com May 12, 2021

Oak Lawn High-Rises Get Go-Ahead from Dallas Leaders

Oak Lawn Feb 25, 2020

Rainbow Crosswalks Installed in Oak Lawn

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasOak LawnCedar Springs
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us