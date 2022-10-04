Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year

Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year.

PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street.

The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots behind the existing buildings.

Built in the 1930s and 1940s, the commercial buildings form the heart of Dallas’ LGBTQ community. Developer Mike Ablon has joined with the owner of multiple nightspots along the Cedar Springs strip – Caven Enterprises – on the development plan.

Called Ablon @ Cedar Springs, the apartment towers would include more than 400 residential units. The tallest of the high-rises would be about 20 floors, with retail on the lower floors facing a new public plaza along Throckmorton Street.

