Oak Lawn High-Rises Get Go-Ahead from Dallas Leaders

A development that will dramatically change the heart of Dallas’ Oak Lawn community has gotten the go-ahead from city leaders.

Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to approve a plan by developer PegasusAblon to build two high-rise residential buildings off the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton Street.

The ambitious building plan would preserve the strip of nightclubs and retail that line the west side of Cedar Springs.

Built in the 1930s and 1940s, the one- and two-story buildings form the heart of Dallas’ LGBTQ community.

